The Sedalia Visual Art Association will host a Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Broadway Episcopal Church, 713 S. Ohio Ave. It will be catered by Bandana’s Bar-B-Q. Parking is in the rear and the entrance is on the east side. The menu will consist of turkey, beef, coleslaw, baked beans, green beans, and garlic bread with cookies and ice cream for dessert. The price is $10 per person. There will be an optional gift exchange. The gift should be no more than $10 in value and be art related.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.