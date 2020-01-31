The Sedalia Visual Art Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Central Bank of Sedalia annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. SVAA will begin with a business meeting at 6 p.m. Speaker Gary Cadwallader will begin his presentation at 6:30 p.m. Cadwallader is an award-winning watercolor artist known for being a Missouri State Fair Top 50 prize winner and for being chosen by State Fair Community College for a purchase award at the state fair.
SVAA meetings are free and open to the public.
SVAA’s Spring Fling art show will be hosted at the Hayden Liberty Center with an opening reception March 19.
Doug Freed, of Sedalia, a nationally recognized artist and former director of the Daum
Museum of Contemporary Art and former head of the art department at SFCC, will jury the show. The theme this year, “Trees,” is in collaboration with the Mayor’s Tree Board. The public is invited to attend.
