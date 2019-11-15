Each year the Missouri School Public Relations Association gives its members the opportunity to have their work evaluated by PR professionals and measured against industry standards. In the 2019 MOSPRA Communications Awards Program, Sedalia School District 200 was recognized with an Award of Excellence and first place in the Writing category for a story written by Communications Director Bob Satnan about the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. The district also received an Award of Merit in Photo/Photo Series for images of a STEM lesson at the co-op using Mentos candies and Coca-Cola.
Awards of Excellence are earned by receiving at least 95% of the scoring points available.
Each submission in the program was judged by two PR professionals both inside and outside of the public education arena. One of the category judges of the Sedalia 200 entry wrote: “This article was so well written. I am unfamiliar with the program, but I feel as though I could carry on a conversation with someone after reading this article.”
MOSPRA President Kelly Wachel said: “The MOSPRA Communications Awards Program not only recognizes exemplary school public relations programs, but also provides valuable feedback from public relations professionals to help our members continue to improve their work. Congratulations to this year's honorees on this well-deserved recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.