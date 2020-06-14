Editor's note: This article has been updated to include more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy-involved shooting which left a Sedalia woman dead Saturday night.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday a Pettis County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive in Sedalia. During the stop, Hannah R. Fizer, 25, of Sedalia, was shot and killed by the deputy after allegedly claiming to have a gun and threatening to shoot the deputy.
“There wasn’t a pursuit but (the vehicle) didn’t readily stop,” Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond told the Democrat Sunday morning. “It pulled off into kind of a secluded street there between the Asian Buffet and LeMaire’s.”
According to the release, the preliminary investigation revealed the driver, Fizer, was non-compliant. She allegedly threatened the deputy by stating she was armed and was going to shoot the deputy.
“It escalated into a situation where he had to fire his weapon,” Bond said.
According to the release, the deputy discharged his weapon, striking Fizer and officers at the scene then rendered first aid. Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith arrived on scene and pronounced Fizer deceased. There were no other injuries during the incident, according to the release.
Bond said the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will be handling the investigation into the shooting. He said members of the division responded to the scene late Sunday night.
MSHP Troop A Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Bell told the Democrat “a lot more of the evidence is going to have to be explored, examined, etc. in the coming days.”
“Our investigative team is going to canvas the area to look for any witnesses, videos, etcetera,” Bell told the Democrat. “That can include a bypasser with a cell phone, that can include a nearby business with surveillance video.”
Bell told the Democrat he did not have any information on whether a weapon had or had not been found in Fizer’s possession.
According to the MSHP Troop A Twitter account, the initial reason for the stop was speeding and careless and imprudent driving on Thompson Boulevard. The tweet states Fizer ran a traffic light at Broadway and Thompson, then kept traveling as the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. Fizer eventually pulled off the road into a secluded location.
This is the second deputy-involved shooting in less than a year for the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. Four deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responded to a verbal disturbance at a residence in the 16000 block of Oak Point Road in rural La Monte in northwest Pettis County on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Upon arrival, shots were reportedly fired at the officers. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, the subject, later identified as 58-year-old Jay P. Messer, ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon. The officers returned fire and struck Messer, who died of his injuries at the scene. No officers were injured.
