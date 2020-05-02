A Sedalia woman was killed in a four-wheeler accident at 11:25 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joseph G. Schwermer, 32, of Knob Noster, was driving a four-wheeler north through a heavily wooded area 700 feet west of Allen Road and north of Bertha Road when it traveled down a steep embankment. The vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the passengers, Mariah K. Nevils, 28.
Nevils was pronounced dead at the scene by Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith.
Schwermer suffered minor injuries. A second passenger, Joshua R. Elam, 32, of Sedalia, suffered moderate injuries. Both men were taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Reports indicate no one was using a safety device at the time of the accident.
