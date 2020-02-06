Whether it was watching the parade from home, going out, or making the trip to Kansas City, Sedalians celebrated the Kansas Chiefs Super Bowl win on Wednesday.
Many residents opted to stay home to watch the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, but some Sedalians made the trip to Kansas City or even across the country to see the parade.
Kirstin Stone, of Sedalia, made the trip to Kansas City Tuesday night with her husband, Ryan Stone, to get ahead of the crowds. Kirstin has been a fan of the Chiefs since she was little and has been attending games with her mom for her birthday for the last 14 or 15 years.
“(Attending games) just made me fall in love with the sport more,” Kirstin said. “Fall in love with the Chiefs and the atmosphere of Arrowhead and the way it was a family environment. You just feel like you're part of a family with 77,000 fans there. Ever since I was younger I’ve just always loved it and for them to actually finally win a Super Bowl was something I’ve always wanted to happen. Being able to finally go to the parade was just something I had always dreamt of.”
Kirstin said the event was “crazy.” The Stones got up at 5:15 a.m. to get good spots at Union Station where the parade ended. While they didn’t get to see a lot of the parade from their spot, Kirstin said the atmosphere was great.
“We got to watch the video of the parade,” she explained. “It was just a great atmosphere because you had people all around with music going on. They were playing Tech N9ne music who supports the Chiefs, they were doing the chants. It was fun and then once they got there we got to stand there and watch all of them speak.”
Kirstin said they got to see Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and others speak when they arrived at the station. Kirstin said while there was some expected pushing and people being rude, it was something she “absolutely” recommended people get to experience once. Attendees also took care of each other during the event.
“We all were sharing, like I had a whole entire backpack full of warmers,” she said. “People all around were sharing warmers with each other. One lady even gave her overalls to another girl who didn't dress very warm. Everyone was keeping each other warm and giving each other blankets and stuff. We all knew we were suffering through this together.”
Alex Harrell is originally from Sedalia but now lives in South Carolina. As a lifelong Chiefs fan, being states away didn’t stop Harrell from making the trip to see the parade. Harrell stayed with family in Kansas and then got up at 6 a.m. to take a shuttle to Union Station.
Harrell said his entire life his father, Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell, had always told Harrell and his brother if the Chiefs won a Super Bowl he would take them out of school to go see the parade. Attending this year’s parade was “kind of cashing in that lifelong bet so to speak,” according to Harrell.
“It was always kind of a joke but we’d call and talk about it,” Harrell said. “Then when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship my dad called like, ‘Hey just so you know, if we win I’ll help get you back.’”
As a former high school and college athlete and now coach, Harrell said he gets how sports can bring people together.
“I’m not going to lie, I cried when we won the Super Bowl,” he said. “I teared when we won the AFC just because you start to think back about all the games you watched when you were a little kid and you were around family. Or you watch it and then you want to go out and play catch and stuff like that. It was pretty special… Just to be around so many people that had similar stories and were sharing memories with people they loved, it was just pretty awesome.”
Harrell said the experience was “pretty special.”
“There was an excitement in the air,” Harrell explained. “Just, everybody was there for one cause. You didn't know whether they were from Kansas City or Springfield or St. Louis or South Caroline or New York. It didn't matter, it was just everybody was there. Everybody was in such a good mood, so positive, so upbeat, so happy. It was really, really cool to see that many people just excited about the exact same thing.”
Back in Sedalia, the Sedalia Parks & Recreation Department decided at the last minute to host a viewing party for the parade, although poor weather conditions affected their turnout.
“We saw just people looking on Facebook saying, ‘Where are we going to watch? Where are we going to watch?’” Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde said. “So we thought, ‘Hey we have this giant inflatable screen, why not just blow it up and put it in the gym?’ Then we can invite everyone from the public to come down. Kind of trying to get people out. I know the weather didn’t really cooperate with us but we’re just trying to get more people in the community together.”
Despite the weather, several Parks and Rec employees, their families, and a few attendees were able to enjoy the viewing.
