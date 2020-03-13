Annabell Serious and Alexander Astocaza, both of Sedalia, were married Feb. 29 at Silverstein Eye Center Arena in Independence.
Minister Max Hawley conducted the ceremony.
Musical selections for the ceremony were by Kotch and Eric Clapton. Music and entertainment was provided by The Kansas City Mavericks and the Kalamazoo K-Wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.