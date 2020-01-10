The Sedalia Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a health seminar by A Pattern Health Retreat Jan. 17-19 at the church, 29531 U.S. Route 50.
The retreat will be at 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and at 9 a.m. Sunday. The event will feature Dr. A. Scott Grivas, who is certified in internal medicine and has 28 years of integrating alternative and conventional medicine.
Topics will include the eight laws of health, diabetes, obesity, stress, natural remedies and weight loss. The event is free.
For more information, find Sedalia SDA Church on Facebook.
