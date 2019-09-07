MoDOT and the City of Sedalia have announced several road closures starting next week.
According to a city news release, the Sedalia Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete work in the area of South Barrett Avenue, north of the intersection with West Broadway Boulevard, from 6 a.m. Sept. 12 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13. This intersection will be closed to through traffic during this period. Residences with driveways along South Barrett Avenue between West Broadway Boulevard to West Seventh Street will remain open for use during completion of this work.
The Water Division’s contractor is also scheduled to complete work in the area of South Grand Avenue north of the intersection with West Broadway Boulevard and South Park Avenue north of the intersection with West Broadway Boulevard from 6 a.m. Sept. 9 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The intersection will be closed to through traffic during this period. Residences with driveways along South Grand Avenue and South Park Avenue between West Broadway Boulevard to West Seventh Street will remain open for use during completion of this work.
MoDOT announced both lanes of state Route F just north of Southwest 1000 Road, southwest of Deepwater, will close from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The closure will allow crews to replace drainage pipe under the highway to keep water from pooling underneath and next to the road. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes for all of the road closures. The work is weather dependent.
