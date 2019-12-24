Once all the Christmas presents have been opened, it’s time to look to the next holiday on the calendar. Several area organizations and businesses will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Bootlegger’s Ball
This new event presented by Two-Bit Barber Company and Construction Services Group is “where the 1920s meets 2020” at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Venue, 219 S. Ohio Ave. in Sedalia.
With the 1920s theme, period clothing is encouraged. The event will include music and dancing, a live and silent auction, raffles, and a ball drop in front of The Venue at midnight.
Tickets include a full open bar and dinner that consists of pork loin and a prime rib carving station, roasted red potatoes, green beans, salad, and spring rolls from Ivory Grille.
The event will benefit Open Door Service Center.
Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are $125 per person or $900 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Tim Keele at 660-851-2999 or Tim.Keele@TwoBitBarber.com.
Wheel Thing Skate Center
The Wheel Thing Skate Center, 3600 S. Grand Ave. in Sedalia, will host a New Year’s Eve lock-in from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1.
The event will include games, prizes, skating, food, a countdown to midnight, a balloon drop, a dance party, and movies. The cost is $30 in advance (cash only) or $35 at the door (cash or card). Tickets include regular skate rentals, glow-in-the-dark accessories, pizza and drink, and breakfast. The concession stand will be open for additional purchases.
Attendees must be 10 or older. Pillows and blankets are allowed but outside snacks and drinks are not.
The Lantern House
The Lantern House, 21746 W. U.S. Route 50 in Sedalia, will host a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
The event will include drink specials, party favors and a champagne toast. A steak dinner will be available at 5 p.m. Guests can stay for a breakfast buffet afterparty.
Advance pricing: tickets are $15, steak dinner is $20, breakfast is $10. At the door pricing: tickets are $20, steak dinner is $40, breakfast is $35.
The Doo Southside
Full Moon Band will help guests ring in the new year with live music from 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at The Doo Southside Pub & Grill, 4860 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Cover is $5.
American Legion Post 642
The American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St., will host a New Year’s Eve celebration.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 for $15. The menu includes a choice of steak, pork steak, or chicken breast with all the fixings.
Guests are encouraged to stay for live music from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. from Brent Harms and Friends featuring Brent Harms, Neil Harms, Eron Harding and Jesse Niccum. There will be party favors and a toast at midnight. Snacks are welcome. The cost is $8 per person or $15 per couple.
On New Year’s Day, the post will offer a biscuit-and-gravy breakfast at 11 a.m. for $3.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 660-553-1164 or 660-827-2750.
End Zone Sports Bar & Grill
End Zone, 3129 W. Broadway Blvd., will host a party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with DJ B-Mac and Taco Tuesday specials. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover.
Knob Noster State Park
For those who are looking for New Year’s Day plans rather than New Year’s Eve, Knob Noster State Park will host First Day Hikes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1.
First Day Hikes are promoted by America's State Parks and attendees will be joining hikers from all 50 states that are beginning the New Year connecting to the outdoors by taking a healthy hike.
Hike with park staff on the Buteo Trail while it circles Lake Buteo. Hikers will meet at the Buteo Trailhead near the kayak hut and parking lot. This trail is good for all hikers including children and leashed four-legged friends. It is 1 mile and the hike should last 1.5 hours. Plan for the weather and dress accordingly. Bring water and snacks.
To RSVP or for more information, call 660-563-2463.
