State Fair Community College students won honors at the Missouri Professional Agriculture Students (PAS) conference Nov. 10-12 at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.
Seventeen SFCC agriculture students attended along with Brad Driskill, Agriculture program coordinator, and Kim Rimel, instructor. They competed in contests designed to develop skills required by employers in the agriculture industry, attended workshops, listened to speakers, and participated in mock interviews.
SFCC student Chloe’ Andresen, of Sedalia, was elected to serve as the 2019-20 treasurer for Missouri PAS. Other students who attended the conference included Taylor Gotmer, of Marshall; Emily Humphrey, of Vandalia; and Chris Gieseke, of Houstonia.
The top five contest results for SFCC students are as follows:
Career Planning
Agribusiness Management and Marketing Systems: Austin Freund, Concordia, first place; Ashton Colvin, Glasgow, fourth place; Stephanie Perry, Hughesville, fifth place.
Agriculture Education Systems: Gabriella Snyder, Marshall, second place.
Horticulture, Environmental and Natural Resource Systems: Kaitlyn Topel, Blackburn, first place; Cierra Sweeney, Carrollton, third place.
Plant Systems: Jacob Dierking, Blackburn, first place; Chloe’ Andresen, Sedalia, third place.
Career Progress
Agribusiness Management and Marketing Systems: Colt Engemann, Hermann, third place.
Plant Systems: Ashlynn Liebl, Hughesville, first place.
Ruminant Animal Systems: Makialee Garrett, Hughesville, third place.
Employment Interview
Crop Production: Chloe’ Andresen, Sedalia, first place.
Dairy Production: Austin Freund, Concordia, first place.
Livestock Production: MaKialee Garrett, Hughesville, first place.
Agriculture Education: MacKenzie Loesch, Russellville, first place; Madison Meisel, Jefferson City, third place.
Fertilizer and Ag Chemicals: Ashlyn Liebl, Hughesville, first place.
Feeds and Animal Health: Carli Switzer, Macon, third place.
Career Specialist
Agriculture Education: MacKenzie Loesch, Russellville, first place; Madison Meisel, Jefferson City, third place.
Equine: Carli Switzer, Macon, fifth place.
Livestock: MaKialee Garrett, Hughesville, first place.
Soils: Ashlynn Liebl, Hughesville, third place; Colt Engemann, Hermann, fifth place.
Vet Technician: Gabriella Snyder, Marshall, fourth place.
Impromptu Speaking: Jacob Dierking, Blackburn, second place.
College Bowl: second place – Ashlynn Liebl, Hughesville; Ashton Colvin, Glasgow; MaKialee Garrett, Hughesville; Chris Gieseke, Houstonia
The National Professional Agricultural Student Organization is a student-led group that allows participants to build and sharpen their skills and prepares them to work in all areas of the agriculture industry.
