State Fair Community College recently announced the 2020 Distinguished Students for their distinction in scholarship, leadership and service to the college and for academic achievements and participation in organizations and extracurricular activities.
This year’s recipients are as follows:
Associate of Arts Distinguished Student: Whitney Henrickson of Lohman.
Associate of Applied Science Distinguished Student: Alicia Blystone of Wellington in Associate Degree Nursing.
Associate of Fine Arts: Jessa Luechtefeld of Vichy.
Disability Resource Center Student of the Year: Whitney Henrickson of Lohman.
Leora Bremer Spirit of Nursing Award: Liz Bure of Westphalia.
Cindy Henke Spirit of Nursing Award: Morgan Mieser of Blackburn.
Radiologic Technology: Lambda Nu inductees: Kyra Oliver of Macon, Christian Libby of Linn Creek, Tatem Marbut of Aurora. Lambda Nu Award of Excellence and Bracco Outstanding Student Award: Christian Libby; JRCERT Certificate of Excellence: Kyra Oliver.
TRIO Student of the Year: Whitney Henrickson of Lohman, Silpa Smith of Sedalia.
