State Fair Community College has announced the new Bridge Scholarship for the fall semester for students who graduated from high school in 2020 and who have taken dual credit courses at SFCC or any other college within the past two years.
Any 2020 high school graduate who has taken dual credit courses is eligible to receive up to $500 in the fall and in the spring 2021 semester toward tuition, fees, textbooks and supplies. To be eligible, students must be legal United States residents; first time students at SFCC enrolled full-time; degree-seeking; and have completed an application for admission to SFCC and the FAFSA.
Prospective students may apply free at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions. For assistance, email admissions@sfccmo.edu or call 660-530-5833.
