State Fair Community College athletics recently prepared a return-to-play handbook for coaches and players, outlining recommendations for facility and practice procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In July, the NJCAA postponed fall and winter sports to 2021. Region 16, which includes SFCC, is expected to publish return-to-play protocols by the end of the month.
Athletic director Darren Pannier and athletic trainer Kirsten Arnold helped compile the recommendations specific to State Fair facilities, coaches and athletes. Adaptability, prevention and personal responsibility were points of emphasis in an informational presentation for student-athletes.
“The hope is that we can encourage a kind of cultural change,” Arnold said. “Because I know this is something that [coaches and players] have done throughout their sports career. For coaches and staff, it’s going to be important to encourage that cultural change. Yes, this was the norm, but we’re needing to change from that for safety reasons.”
Upon arrival to campus, student-athletes are subject to the same requirements as the SFCC student body, which includes a COVID-19 screening for those living in the Residence Hall and the Stone Creek Apartment Units.
Student-athletes will fill out a digital questionnaire each morning to survey symptoms with results reported to Arnold and their respective head coach.
“Our hope is that we’re filtering those kids, making sure we’re keeping an eye on them before they even get here,” Arnold said. “That way if they’re showing signs of illness we catch them right away and figure out what it is faster.”
Guidelines specific to each program regarding sanitization and facility procedures were prepared two weeks ago, and can be found online at the Sedalia Democrat. (https://bit.ly/3j9LItv)
Along with frequent sanitization, scheduling access to the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Building, the trainer’s room and the weight room are among new requirements to promote virus prevention and aid the tracing process, if necessary.
“Our goal is to try and keep them as spaced out as possible,” Arnold said. “We want to avoid shutting a whole team down.”
SFCC has assigned rooms for quarantine and students reporting signs of illness are encouraged to stay in their room or go home, if their parents’ household is nearby.
Home is about the only off-campus destination Pannier is comfortable recommending.
“We hope the student-athlete sees that if he or she goes outside “the bubble” there is a good chance that he or she’s coming back and infecting the whole bubble,” Pannier said. “That’s going to be hard on that team, even in the fall.”
Soccer programs are allotted 60 consecutive calendar days in fall for practice and scrimmages between Aug. 15-Nov. 15. Spring practices begin March 15, 2021, with the first of a 14-game schedule permitted to begin April 2.
SFCC men’s and women’s basketball are allowed 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 15-Dec. 15. Practice is permitted to begin Jan. 11, 2021 and competition begins Jan. 22. Teams can schedule up to 22 games to be completed by April 10, with the NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for April 19.
State Fair baseball and softball are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages between Sept. 5-Nov. 15. Practices for both programs may begin Jan. 10 and competition can start Jan. 22.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
