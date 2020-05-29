State Fair Community College hosted an online pinning ceremony May 15 for its Health Science students who achieved their educational goals in nursing, radiology, sonography, dental hygiene, or medical information technology. As each student’s name was announced by the respective program director, parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, children, aunts, uncles, cousins, or partners proudly did the pinning.
From this group, nine nursing students have the distinction of being the first to be pinned and to graduate from the SFCC-Clinton campus.
Clinton: Kristina Conaway, Shayla Sommer, Shelby Williams.
Warrensburg: Zachary Groder, Stephanie Long.
Preston: Ricardo Leal.
Osceola: Macy Ott.
Warsaw: Chelsea Riley, Shiree Sherrill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.