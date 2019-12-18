State Fair Community College’s Admissions and Outreach on the Sedalia campus will extend business hours to 6 p.m. Jan. 6-9 for enrollment in spring classes; offices open at 8 a.m. SFCC’s office hours on Friday, Jan. 10, will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who want to apply for admission and enroll may go to Student Services in Hopkins Center on the Sedalia campus. Admission applications are free.
Spring semester begins Jan. 13; enrollment closes at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 12 for 16- and first eight-week classes. Classes are offered in Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, Whiteman Air Force Base, and online. Go to www.sfccmo.edu/searchforclasses to view the class schedule.
For more information, visit www.sfccmo.edu or call Admissions and Outreach at 660-530-5833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.