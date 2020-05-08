Join State Fair Community College, Pettis County Health Center and industry experts for a review of Cushman & Wakefield Recovery Readiness: A How-to Guide for Reopening Your Business. This informational Zoom meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
As your business prepares to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, hear a review of Cushman & Wakefield’s Recovery Readiness document and important information on how to reopen your business safely.
The panel includes JoAnn Martin, Kirk Martin and David Switzner of Pettis County Health Center; Alva Allen of Mechanical Contractors, and Don McNulty of Crime Scene Cleaners LLC & First Call Restoration Inc.
Information will include a review of the science of how COVID-19 spreads, why there’s a concern about cleaning, ideas about workflow and congregating areas, building airflow/ventilation; tips on preparing the workplace, and establishing new and long-term cleaning/disinfection policies and practices.
Join the Zoom meeting at sfccmo.zoom.us/j/94827987872. The meeting ID is 948 2798 7872.
