State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center will host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. Employers and four-year schools will be there to visit with students and community members about job openings and educational opportunities.
As of Sept. 11, representatives from more than 50 companies and 30 colleges from across the state have registered to attend, with more expected prior to the day of the event.
The fair is free for students and community members to network with employers about open positions and visit with four-year school representatives about continuing their education. Business attire and resumes are encouraged.
To see a complete list of registered colleges and businesses, visit www.sfccmo.edu, or contact Emily Westermier at 660-530-5822 or email the learningforce@sfccmo.edu for more information.
