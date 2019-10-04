The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its annual fall concerts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 in the Stauffacher Theatre on the Sedalia campus.
The concerts will feature the Jazz Runners Band, Chamber Choir and Jazz Choir performing a wide array of music in a variety of styles.
The choirs’ song selections range from classical, jazz, gospel and present-day music. The Jazz Runners will perform arrangements of “Jumpin’ at the Woodside;” “25 or 6 to 4;” “Jump,” “Jive An’ Wail,” and “The Chicken.”
Dr. Christopher Kindle, Music Arts program coordinator and instructor, directs the choirs. Gwen Kappelman is the pianist. C. Grant Maledy, adjunct instrumental instructor, directs the Jazz Runners Band.
Tickets are $8 for the public; groups of 10 or more are half price. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts, email tickets@sfccmo.edu or call the SFCC Box Office at 660-530-5814 Monday through Friday. The Box Office will open two hours prior to the performances. For more information, visit www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts.
