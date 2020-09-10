State Fair Community College received notification from two nursing advocacy and ranking agencies that the college’s practical and registered nursing programs have been ranked No. 1 in Missouri.
PracticalNursing.org and RegisteredNursing.org assessed the college’s programs on several factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. Past and present first-time NCLEX pass rates were used to select the top 20 programs in Missouri.
PracticalNursing.org has been publishing annual rankings since 2014 and Registered Nursing.org since 2016. Both organizations’ goal is to provide students with transparency and information that can help them make the right choice when selecting a nursing school.
SFCC’s competency-based bi-level program prepares students to meet the requirements to become a licensed practical nurse (Year One), then transition seamlessly to associate degree nursing (Year Two) if the goal is to become a registered nurse. Those who are already certified LPNs or paramedics can apply to the Year Two program.
SFCC’s Nursing program is approved by the Missouri State Board of Nursing (MSBN). At the completion of Year One, students apply to the MSBN for the NCLEX-PN licensure exam for practical nursing. At the end of Year Two, students apply to the MSBN to take the NCLEX-RN licensure exam for registered nursing. Completion of these programs does not guarantee eligibility to take the licensure exams.
Additional information and applications are available at sfccmo.edu/nursing. For more information, contact Tara Weber at tweber@sfccmo.edu or Allison Brosch at abrosch@sfccmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.