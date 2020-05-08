In an effort to help graduates of the Class of 2020 and their families, State Fair Community College announced Wednesday every high school student in SFCC’s tax district who earned their diploma this spring will receive one three-credit-hour class tuition-free for the 2020 summer session.
The offer is a tremendous opportunity for students who chose to take advantage of it, according to Smith-Cotton High School senior counselor Katie Ellis.
“I am very excited about this opportunity for our students,” Ellis said via email. “This will allow the students the opportunity to get a general education requirement or prerequisite class out of the way before the fall semester begins.“
According to a news release, the base tuition rate for in-district students is $115 per credit hour, thus saving students $345. In-district tuition applies to residents in these school districts: Cole Camp R-1, Green Ridge R-VII, La Monte R-IV, Lincoln R-11, Otterville R-VI, Pettis County R-12 (Dresden); Pettis County R-V (Northwest), Sedalia 200, Smithton R-VI, and Warsaw R-IX.
More than 800 area students will have the opportunity to take a class through the offer. According to Ellis, 45% of SCHS seniors attend SFCC.
“The Class of 2020 has missed that joyous conclusion of their high school experience, and we want to make it easier for them to refocus on their future and to continue their education,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said in a statement. “We want students in our taxing district to get an early start on their college journey or, if they need help in choosing a career path, they can explore an area of study tuition-free.”
SFCC offers more than 70 transfer, career or technical associate degrees or short-term certificates in agriculture, business and computers, health sciences, human services, and industrial technology. Associate transfer degrees allow students to complete their first two years at SFCC before continuing to a four-year college or university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
SFCC navigators have contacted administrators at applicable high schools to make sure they are aware of this offer.
Ellis explained all seniors and their families received the information Wednesday through a district email. Ellis will follow-up with a reminder email and more details from the high school’s Outreach and Admissions Advisor at SFCC Nicole Synder.
To be eligible, students must have graduated from a high school within the college’s tax district this spring, completed an application for admission, and filed their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
Area students may use A+ funding to pay for additional summer classes if they wish to do so.
To use A+ funding in the summer, a student has to take six credit hours. Students can still use their A+, but this is also about providing an opportunity for students who are not A+ eligible, according to SFCC Marketing Director Brad Henderson.
“This entire senior class has had their school year disrupted; classes, sports, and activities suddenly ended,” Henderson noted. “There may even be students who are confused or uncertain about their futures.
“We are hoping that they will use this gift to take a class from State Fair Community College,” he continued. “Whether they are wanting to explore an area study they had not considered, start on their degree or certificate a little early, or simply pick up a free course to transfer to another institution in the fall, we encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity.”
SFCC summer classes start June 3, so the sooner the students can apply, the better, according to Henderson. Prospective students may apply free at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions. For assistance, email admissions@sfccmo.edu or call 660-530-5833.
