State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer an online eight-hour School Bus Driver Training recertification from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 21 and July 22. Cost is $25 per person.
The training is for licensed school bus drivers who need to obtain the eight-hour state mandated re-certification required by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Topics may include Active Shooter; It’s Not Just a Job – It’s a Profession; School Bus Danger Zones; School Bus Pre-Trip; Youth Mental Health Awareness; Loading and Unloading; Student Management; and Empowering Student Transporters Amid COVID-19.
To register for the July 21 or the July 22 session, go to sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force, call 660-530-5822, or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.