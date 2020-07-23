State Fair Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter hosts an induction ceremony in the spring and fall on the Sedalia campus to welcome and celebrate students who are accepted into PTK. However, the spring ceremony was canceled because the pandemic warranted closing of all SFCC campuses to the public mid-March.

The 26 new members who were inducted spring semester are as follows:

Jordan Bishop, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Kasey Bouslaugh, Sedalia

Mykayla Canzater, Columbia, South Carolina

Tasha Chastain, Warrensburg

Emma Crowley, Holts Summit

Seth Eckhoff, Sweet Springs

Michael Ryan Gerken, Sweet Springs

Trinity Matelyn Green, Hughesville

Grace Gunn, Sedalia

Kya Kampe, Warrensburg

Kayleigh Little, Jefferson City

Kylie Lyons, Lake Ozark

Trevor Mathews, Otterville

Megan McGarry, Alma

Madison Jo Mebruer, Rich Fountain

Bailey Mitchell, Columbiai

Lauryn Morrow, Blackburn

Keilani Neckels, Whiteman Air Force Base

Mackenzie Newell, Sedalia

Brandon Norton, Pensacola, Florida

Aleah Paxton, Lincoln

McKenna Rackers, New Bloomfield

Breanna Roberts, California, Missouri

Benjamin Schwaller, Eldon

Wagner Simões, Limoeiro, Brazil

Taylor Werner, Jefferson City

SFCC’s chapter has 318 members and is advised by Macheznie Craig, SFCC science and biology lab technician, and Kelsey Stuart, biology instructor. Students are eligible to join after completing 12 semester hours with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5. PTK members who meet certain participation criteria may be eligible to wear a PTK stole at commencements.

