State Fair Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter hosts an induction ceremony in the spring and fall on the Sedalia campus to welcome and celebrate students who are accepted into PTK. However, the spring ceremony was canceled because the pandemic warranted closing of all SFCC campuses to the public mid-March.
The 26 new members who were inducted spring semester are as follows:
Jordan Bishop, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Kasey Bouslaugh, Sedalia
Mykayla Canzater, Columbia, South Carolina
Tasha Chastain, Warrensburg
Emma Crowley, Holts Summit
Seth Eckhoff, Sweet Springs
Michael Ryan Gerken, Sweet Springs
Trinity Matelyn Green, Hughesville
Grace Gunn, Sedalia
Kya Kampe, Warrensburg
Kayleigh Little, Jefferson City
Kylie Lyons, Lake Ozark
Trevor Mathews, Otterville
Megan McGarry, Alma
Madison Jo Mebruer, Rich Fountain
Bailey Mitchell, Columbiai
Lauryn Morrow, Blackburn
Keilani Neckels, Whiteman Air Force Base
Mackenzie Newell, Sedalia
Brandon Norton, Pensacola, Florida
Aleah Paxton, Lincoln
McKenna Rackers, New Bloomfield
Breanna Roberts, California, Missouri
Benjamin Schwaller, Eldon
Wagner Simões, Limoeiro, Brazil
Taylor Werner, Jefferson City
SFCC’s chapter has 318 members and is advised by Macheznie Craig, SFCC science and biology lab technician, and Kelsey Stuart, biology instructor. Students are eligible to join after completing 12 semester hours with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5. PTK members who meet certain participation criteria may be eligible to wear a PTK stole at commencements.
