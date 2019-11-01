Pettis County farmers Pat and Patty Wood directed $2,500 to State Fair Community College through America’s Farmers Grow Communities (AFGC), sponsored by the Bayer Fund. Each year, the AFGC program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.
As longtime supporters of the college, the Woods saw this program as an opportunity to assist SFCC’s agriculture students. Patty also serves as a member of the college’s Board of Trustees. SFCC’s Agriculture program will use the funds to enhance its students’ agriculture education through service to the community.
“Our Agriculture program contributes to a better life for the community by providing multiple services to stakeholders,” said Brad Driskill, SFCC Agriculture program coordinator and instructor. “We improve the employability of those who complete Associate of Applied Science degrees, prepare Associate of Arts degree seekers for transfer to the university of their choice, and provide a trained workforce to the agriculture community. We are also involved in community activities and campus events. Students volunteer their time to ensure those activities and events are successful.”
Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.
The Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Bayer employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education, and community development projects
