State Fair Community College’s student honor society, Phi Theta Kappa, will host a voter registration drive from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in Yeater Center lobby on the Sedalia campus.
Oct. 7 is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Registration also is available at www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.aspx.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier international honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders.
SFCC’s PTK chapter has about 300 members. Macheznie Craig, SFCC Science lab technician, and Kelsey Stuart, SFCC Science coordinator, are chapter advisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.