Returning and new students may now enroll in summer and fall classes at State Fair Community College.
Summer minimester classes will be May 18 to June 1. The last day to enroll in minimester classes is May 11. Four-week summer classes are June 3 to June 30 and July 1-29, six-week classes are June 3-July 15, and eight-week classes are June 3-July 29.
Fall minimester classes will be July 30-Aug. 12; last day to enroll is July 23. Regular fall 16- and first eight-week classes begin Aug. 24; last day to enroll is Aug. 23.
Prospective students may apply free at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions. For assistance, email admissions@sfccmo.edu or call 660-530-5833. All campuses are closed to the public at this time, but staff are still answering phones and emails.
Returning students should contact their navigators before enrolling to ensure they are selecting the classes they need to complete their certificates or degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.