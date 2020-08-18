All State Fair Community College offices will close from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 so employees can attend an all-college meeting. Offices will be open from 8 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This affects campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The SFCC Campus Store on the Sedalia campus will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 for students to pick up pre-ordered books and supplies, but the textbook section is closed. The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus is closed until September.
