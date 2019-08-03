All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon Aug. 8 for opening day at the Missouri State Fair. Campuses are in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, Warsaw, and at Whiteman Air Force Base. All will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 9.
The SFCC Campus Store on the Sedalia campus will close at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8. To assist people for whom it is difficult to acquire course materials during the week, the Campus Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Sunday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 24.
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Admission is free.
