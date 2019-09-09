All State Fair Community College offices will close at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 for the remainder of the day so employees can attend an all-college meeting. Afternoon classes will still be held. This closing will affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, Warsaw, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The SFCC Campus Store on the Sedalia campus will close at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13.
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus will be open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center (CTC) also will close at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13, so its faculty and staff may attend the all-college meeting. The CTC afternoon session will be canceled.
