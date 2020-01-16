All State Fair Community College campus locations and sites (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center (CTC) that provides technical training for high school juniors and seniors on the Sedalia campus also will close Jan. 20.
The college and CTC will reopen Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.
