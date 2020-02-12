State Fair Community College and extended campus locations (Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center (SFCTC) on SFCC’s Sedalia campus also will be closed. It provides technical training programs for students from area high schools.
The college and SFCTC will reopen Feb. 18.
