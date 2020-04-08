While State Fair Community College at all locations and the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus are closed to the public because of the pandemic, online classes and remote offices and services will close Friday, April 10 for spring holiday. Online classes and services will resume April 13.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center on the Sedalia campus that provides training for area high school students is closed at this time.
