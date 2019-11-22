State Fair Community College and extended campus locations will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving break. The college will be closed Nov. 27-29 and will reopen at 8 a.m. Dec 2.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center for high school students on the Sedalia campus will close Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving break and reopen Dec. 2.
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus will be closed Nov. 27-29. The museum will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. The museum will resume regular hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.