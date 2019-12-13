State Fair Community College and extended campus locations will close for winter break at noon Dec. 18 and reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 2.
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and reopen at 11 a.m. Jan. 2. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, call 660-530-5888 or visit www.daummuseum.org.
The State Fair Career and Technology Center that provides technical training for high school juniors and seniors will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and will resume classes Jan. 7.
Spring minimester classes are Dec. 17 through Jan. 3. The regular semester begins Jan. 13; last day to enroll is Jan. 12. For more information, call Admissions and Outreach at 660-530-5833 or visit www.sfccmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.