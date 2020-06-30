State Fair Community College and all extended campus locations will close Monday, July 6 in observance of Independence Day, which is Saturday, July 4.
Campuses are still closed to the public at this time, however, online classes and employees will resume working remotely July 7. Enrollment is open for fall classes.
At this time, employees will return to campus Aug. 3. Classes will begin on-ground Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.