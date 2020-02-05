High school juniors, seniors, and college freshmen who are interested in cheer and dance are invited to attend a free open gym from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus.
Participants are required to sign and bring a waiver to the event. The waiver is available at sfccmoroadrunners.com. Select the following links to access the Release and Waiver form: Sports, Spirit Squad, More+.
For more information, contact Dana Page, Spirit Squad head coach, at 660-596-7443, or dpage1@sfccmo.edu or contact Taylor Johnson, assistant coach, at 660-596-7400 or tjohnson5@sfccmo.edu.
