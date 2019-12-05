State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will host a job fair and Commercial Driving Academy information session Dec. 11 for people who are seeking employment or who want to explore becoming a commercial driver.
The fair will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 in Fielding Technical Center hallway on the Sedalia campus. Underemployed, unemployed, former and current SFCC students are encouraged to attend the free, come-and-go event. Applicants and prospective students must be 18 years or older.
Companies participating in the fair include Ditzfeld Transfer Inc., Hardcore Trucking Solutions, TransAm, Schneider National, Tyson, North American Premier Moving & Storage Inc., Opies Transport Inc., and YRC Freight. Attendees should bring resumes, driving school information if a recent graduate and dress for interviews.
George Owens, Commercial Driving Academy instructor, will be there to provide information about SFCC’s CDA. He can be contacted at gowens1@sfccmo.edu.
For more information, visit sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force, call 660-530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
