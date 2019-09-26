State Fair Community College’s Health Sciences programs will host a Community Blood Center drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Thompson Conference Center located in Heckart Science and Allied Health Center, 3201 West 16th St.
Donors may schedule appointments before Oct. 3 at www.savealifenow.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact Allison Brosch, SFCC’s Associate Degree Nursing director, at 660-596-7396 or abrosch@sfccmo.edu.
