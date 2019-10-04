State Fair Community College will host a Scream, Shout & Run It All Out 5K at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12 on the Sedalia campus; sign in begins at 7 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Pettis County annual campaign that provides solutions to hunger, childhood development and mental health issues. The theme for the 5K is Halloween.
Participants can register at sfccbooks.com. The 5K link is located under Shop tab, United Way. Cost is $20 per youth and $30 per adult.
Prizes will be awarded in both youth and adult categories for best, scariest and funniest costumes and Judge’s Choice. Additional prizes will be awarded for group/family and couple/pair.
For more information, contact Polly Grapes at pgrapes@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7347.
