State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a free online Community Health Worker course Jan. 13 to May 1.
A CHW conducts outreach services for organizations that provide individual and community health services. Students must be over 18 years of age. The 16-week online course is for anyone interested in learning about the role of a community health worker and credentialed medical assistants, service coordinators, and agency staff serving clients who need access to individual and community health care programs.
Tuition is funded by the Community Health Worker grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
For more information and to register, visit sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force, call 660-530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
