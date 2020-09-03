State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce, in partnership with Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development and the Workforce Development Board of Western Missouri Inc., will offer Intro to Manufacturing, a Certified Production Technician course, at no cost to qualifying participants. The WBD is the funding source for students who qualify for no-cost tuition. The cost for non-eligible attendees is $1,500.
The 40-hour instructor-led virtual course will be offered two different weeks. Participants may choose the first session Sept. 28 through Oct. 2; enrollment deadline is Sept. 16. The second session is Oct. 12 through Oct. 16; enrollment deadline is Sept. 30. Participants must have a computer and internet access. Students will complete online lessons with live interactions with the instructor throughout each day.
The course is ideal for unemployed, underemployed or anyone who wants to gain new skills for a career in manufacturing. Topics included are quality practices and measurement; manufacturing processes and production; maintenance awareness and safety. Participants will learn about a variety of entry-level manufacturing skills and earn OSHA 10 General Industry certification.
All students who successfully complete the course will be eligible to meet with participating local employers including, Sierra, EnerSys, Prysmian Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Old World Spices, and Tyson.
To check eligibility for no-cost tuition and to enroll, contact the Missouri Job Center, 515 S. Kentucky Ave., at 660-530-5627. For more information, call The LearningForce at 660-530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
