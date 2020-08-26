State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer “Learn to Lead: Transitioning from Peer to Supervisor,” a seven-week online workforce training course from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 21. Class size is limited so early enrollment is recommended.
This virtual leadership course prepares employees with the skills to solve real workplace challenges and the knowledge to become successful supervisors. Trainees will learn how to communicate more effectively, be flexible yet firm; build trust and gain respect; resolve conflict; motivate co-workers; manage time and set priorities; and more. This course is recommended for aspiring, soon-to-be supervisors as well as supervisors and managers with little or no formal supervisory training. The cost is $699 per person.
For more information and to register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce, call 660-530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
