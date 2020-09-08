State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer tuition-free Missouri Manufacturing Technician I and II certification training through a combination of on-ground and online instruction from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Sept. 16 through April 7. The training is valued at $6,000 per student.
Fifteen tuition-free seats are available to any eligible U.S. citizen authorized to work in the U.S. On-ground classes will be conducted on the Sedalia campus and will be taught by a Manufacturing Skills Standard Council Certified Production Technician instructor.
Technician I and II courses provide students with the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to obtain employment in an entry-level manufacturing position such as materials handler, team assembler or basic machine operator.
Students will earn an OSHA 10-credential and will be prepared to take the MSSC Certified Production Technician (CPT) four-module exams. Upon successful completion of the exams, students will earn MSSC CPT Certification in addition to the State Fair Community College-The LearningForce Certificate.
For more information and to register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce, call 660-530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
