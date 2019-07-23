State Fair Community College will receive $1.2 million over four years from the U.S. Department of Labor to deliver innovative pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training programs in its service region. The DOL awarded $12 million to the Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program (MoAMP), a nine-member consortium of Missouri community colleges, State Technical College of Missouri and private sector partner, National Institute for Metalworking Skills. Nationwide, the DOL awarded $183.8 million to 23 academic institutions and consortia with partners.
MoAMP is a statewide initiative to improve the ability to deliver innovative pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training programs. Participants learn skills and earn credentials or degrees that lead to high-demand entry- and middle-skills occupations in the advanced manufacturing industry.
The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) and St. Louis Community College, which will act as the grant’s fiscal agent, led the grant-writing effort. State workforce development leaders and workforce investment boards provided extensive input in to the grant. The nine colleges that make up the statewide consortium are East Central College (Union), Jefferson College (Hillsboro), Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City), Mineral Area College (Park Hills), Moberly Area Community College, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis Community College, State Fair Community College, and State Technical College of Missouri (Linn).
“SFCC is excited to work with our partner colleges in providing people the chance to develop their skills and gain knowledge that will qualify them for high-paying, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing,” said Lori Blalock, SFCC’s director of Apprenticeships. “We will use this funding to build a strong workforce and strengthen economic growth in the communities we serve.”
According to MCCA, advanced manufacturing in Missouri represents 8.6% of total private sector employment with 202,419 workers across 9,727 establishments in 29 industries. From 2012-2017, Missouri’s manufacturing employment grew by 17,555.
For more information about SFCC’s Apprenticeship program, contact Blalock at lblalock@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7135 or visit www.sfccmo.edu/apprenticeships.
