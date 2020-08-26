The State Fair Community College Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program will be available on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg starting in the fall.
The colleges reached an agreement this summer in which UCM, for the next academic year, will dedicate a classroom in the James C. Kirkpatrick Library to the program, and SFCC staff will offer free AEL courses. The facility SFCC had been using in Warrensburg for its AEL program is no longer available.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, AEL provides assistance at no cost that helps Missouri adults get the basic skills they need to be productive workers, family members and citizens. The major areas of support are Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education, and English Language Acquisition. These programs emphasize basic skills such as reading, writing, math, English language competency, and problem-solving.
In addition to AEL, SFCC offers High School Equivalency preparation, skills enhancements, and English Language Learner (ELL) courses leading up to the Test of English as a Foreign Language, commonly referred to as TOEFL. There is no cost for any of these programs.
To learn more about the AEL program, visit www.sfccmo.edu/ael.
