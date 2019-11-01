The Sedalia Fire Department fought its second residential fire of the week late Thursday morning.
Sedalia firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 300 block of Buckner Court.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 10:22 a.m. and the first units were on scene at 10:24 a.m., according to an SFD press release. The department responded with two engines, one truck and two staff chief officers. No one was home, according to Fire Chief Greg Harrell.
Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke showing from the apartment and firefighters made a quick search of the apartment and used a handline to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on scene until approximately 11:55 a.m., according to the release.
“There was a lot of heavy smoke when the first crew got onsite…” Harrell told the Democrat Thursday afternoon. “We got the fire out with one handle on it. I was really proud. They had a really good stop this morning...It never breached the roof and we contained it to the apartment of origin.
“From our standpoint that’s good firefighting, good aggressive attacks by the crews. Those guys got in there and when you’re in a multi-apartment building like that, have that much fire, and you can contain it to the point of origin, that’s something to feel good about.”
There was extensive damage to the apartment of origin due to the fire plus moderate smoke and water damage to an adjoining apartment and two lower units. Smoke was also present in four apartments. Four apartments are reported as uninhabitable for the time being, according to the release.
“The apartment down below and the one immediately to the side of it got pretty good smoke damage and water damage,” Harrell explained. “Water lines break so until we get the water department there to shut it off at the meter in the yard we have no way of stopping it so the water just runs.”
SFD members were assisted by Sedalia Police Department officers in searching and assisting occupants of adjoining apartments out of the building.
Sedalia fire cause investigators determined a burner on the stove was left on, resulting in a melted aluminum pot or pan which started the fire.
This is the second residential fire SFD has fought in the last three days. The first was a house fire Tuesday morning in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. Both fires were accidental, according to Harrell.
“Everybody says, ‘Well it’s winter and cold weather’ and we do have a lot more structure fires during that time,” Harrell said. “In the case of these, neither one can be attributed to cold weather. These were just accidental fires — the Tuesday one they found the location where there was some old wiring and this was someone cooking. It’s just kind of coincidental that they happened when they did.”
Harrell was concerned by the amount of time it took both fires to be reported, saying both had become advanced by the time SFD crews arrived.
“I think that the thing that is amazing to me right now is two fires in three days have been on highly trafficked areas in broad daylight and the fires got so advanced before they were reported,” he said. “That house fire, it was rocking and rolling on the second floor…They got to the top of the stairs there and they were registering about a 600-degree temperature on the thermal imaging camera and it was just black with smoke. They got ready to kick that door open to the front part of the house where the fire was and when they did it (the temperature) went up to 1300 degrees automatically with the ceiling. It just maxed out.”
