The Sedalia Fire Department fought another fire late Monday night with the residence being a 50% loss.
The department was dispatched to the 700 block of East Ninth Street at 10:22 p.m. Monday night, according to Sedalia Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin. The department arrived on the scene at 10:25 p.m.
“Fire crews responded to a two-story, single-family residential house that was on fire,” Irwin said. “They had fire on the first and second floors on their arrival...They cleared the scene around 1:26 a.m. They did have smoke detectors present and sounding on arrival.”
Irwin said no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause has been determined to be a furnace with the house being a 50% loss.
“The point of origin and the cause of the fire is being attributed to the floor furnace on the first floor...” he said. “There’s 50% damage to the house so it is unlivable but it is not a complete and total loss of the house.”
Irwin also reported one minor injury to a firefighter. He said a firefighter stepped in a hole and hurt his leg.
This fire is yet another in a string of residential fires the City of Sedalia has been experiencing over the last two months. SFD also fought a residential fire less than a week ago in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 27 with the house being a total loss. The department’s numbers are up to 15 structural fires since the second week of October and 41 structure fires in 2019 with several weeks left in the year. SFD reported 26 residential fires in 2018.
Now's the time to just demolish it, lot is big enough for at least 2 nice houses.
