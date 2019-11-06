After fighting several structural fires in the last week, the Sedalia Fire Department is discussing renters insurance and the misconceptions about it, a problem the department commonly sees.
According to SFD Administrative Captain Daniel Shaw, renters not having renters insurance has been an issue the department has seen for “a really long time” and officials are trying to get information out to the public to help with it.
Shaw said many renters have misconceptions about insurance. Many think their landlord’s insurance will cover their damages in the case of an incident, which is not true.
“The landlord’s homeowner insurance is going to help the landlord or the owner of the home replace the home,” Shaw explained. “The renter themselves, if they don’t have a separate renters policy, everything that they lose they just lose. There’s not any kind of help there for them as far as replacing their kids’ clothing and televisions and furniture and all of that good stuff.”
Renters insurance covers a renter’s personal property like furniture or clothing if it is stolen or damaged. He explained even small fires can cause extensive damage to a renter’s belongings. Shaw said small fires can still “saturate pretty much every furnishing in the home with smoke,” which is difficult to get out.
“In our line of work we deal with the fire side of things, but even a small fire there is a lot more damage than what the fire itself actually caused…” he said.
“We always try to do as much salvage as we can, put tarps over things and try to get things up away from walls that have water soaked in them and that kind of stuff. It doesn't really matter how small of a fire it is though, we’re always going to put some amount of water on it to put it out,” he continued.
Shaw also explained the fire does not even have to happen in a resident’s own home for there to be damage. Especially in apartment buildings, both water and smoke damage can be present from a fire in another apartment. Shaw said with the apartment fire the department put out last week, smoke damage was present in an apartment three units away from the apartment of origin.
“That’s three apartments away and they’re still going to have at least odor within the home,” he said. “That smoke damage could cause issues with their furniture or clothing, that kind of stuff.”
Shaw did research online and called a local insurance company to come up with an estimate on how much renters insurance could cost in Sedalia. While each individual’s needs and policy are going to be different, according to his research, Shaw said renters insurance costs roughly $200 a year for a policy with $40,000 contents coverage, which is roughly $16 a month. Others might only need a policy with $20,000 contents coverage, which could cost roughly $13 a month.
Renters insurance is always important to have, but especially during the cold season, he added. Shaw said the department sees more structure fires occur in this season. He explained some people will excessively use space heaters, have stuff too close to heaters, or overload electrical circuits. The department also sees flues fire from flues not being cleaned properly; SFD has already responded to one this year.
He did note that winter fires are not always heating related.
Shaw said the department’s incident commanders ask renters if they have renters insurance and for their policy information for their reports. He said it feels like nine times out of 10 the answer is no, which is “always a disheartening thing.”
“It really takes a very sad event and makes it even worse…” he said. “You find out they don’t have renters insurance and you're essentially going to start over and it’s sad to see that this is occurring to far too many people.”
