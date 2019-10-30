Shoe Sensation is collecting socks for active military and local veterans Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. Last year, Shoe Sensation collected more than 30,000 pairs of socks as a company.
This year, each store will again be collecting socks for active duty military or local veterans in the community. Shoe Sensation will have military approved socks to purchase and donate in store. Customers will receive 20% off the socks donated. Customers will also be able to bring in new socks to be donated.
Visit the local Shoe Sensation, 2700 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite C, for details on where the socks will be delivered.
