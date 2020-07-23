The Sedalia Shrine Club will host the 34th annual Les Webb Memorial Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. On the menu are steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, bloody Marys, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is a $12 donation. Funds raised will go to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tickets are available at the Sedalia Shrine Bar or at Don Weaver’s Towing.
