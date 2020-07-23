The Sedalia Shrine Club will host the 34th annual Les Webb Memorial Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. On the menu are steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, bloody Marys, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is a $12 donation. Funds raised will go to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tickets are available at the Sedalia Shrine Bar or at Don Weaver’s Towing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.